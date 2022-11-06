Home States Telangana

Telangana: 60 girl students rushed to hospital after eating contaminated 'semiya upma' breakfast 

They said that they later noticed worms in the upma served to them. Noticing the students falling ill, the hostel management rushed 20 girls to the government hospital.

Students of Narayankhed KGBV hostel undergo treatment at the Narayankhed government hospital for suspected food poisoning on Saturday

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: As many as 60 girl students of KGBV were admitted to a hospital after eating contaminated breakfast on Saturday. At the time of filing this report, 25 students were still hospitalised but were said to be out of danger.

The school, located in the suburbs of Narayankhed town in Sangareddy district, has about 300 students studying from Class VI to Intermediate.

According to sources, the students had semiya upma and some milk for breakfast. Soon, they began vomiting. They said that they later noticed worms in the upma served to them. Noticing the students falling ill, the hostel management rushed 20 girls to the government hospital.

Meanwhile, Narayankhed RDO Ambadas Rajeshwar, tahsildar Murali and police inspector Krishana Reddy rushed to the hospital and then to the hostel where they found the other students vomiting too.

The officials flagged down a few autos and rushed some of the students to the hospital while others were taken in the police vehicle. The students complained that the principal and the staff ignored their complaint that there were worms in the breakfast. They said it was not the first time that rice served to them had worms.

When the RDO asked the rest of the students whether they had breakfast, they told him that the staff had not cooked again after throwing away the contaminated food. The angry RDO directed the staff to cook rice and dal for the students. District collector A Sharath suspended the hostel’s special officer and five staffers, even as parents of other students rushed to the hostel and took them home.

