Home States Telangana

Telangana: BJP will circulate evidence against KCR, says Huzurabad MLA

Rajender claimed that the chief minister has not only destroyed the political democracy but has also suppressed the media, which is the fourth estate of democracy, by either putting pressure on them.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a reply to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of sending evidence on how the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was destroying democracy in the country” to leaders of Opposition parties and justices of several high courts and the Supreme Court, apart from intellectuals and media houses, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that they were going to circulate evidence of how “KCR has destroyed democracy in Telangana”.

Addressing media persons at the party office in Nampally, Rajender said the BJP had the evidence of how the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president had reportedly demolished the Opposition parties in the State by buying 37 MLAs, MLCs and MPs and how hundreds of crores of rupees changed hands in the process.

Rajender claimed that the chief minister has not only destroyed the political democracy but has also suppressed the media, which is the fourth estate of democracy, by either putting pressure on them or by simply buying the media houses.

“Before 2014, MLAs of Opposition parties used to enjoy privileges similar to the ruling party legislators. However, the situation now is such that those who have lost the Assembly elections are distributing the cheques to beneficiaries of welfare schemes,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp