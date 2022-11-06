Telangana: BJP will circulate evidence against KCR, says Huzurabad MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a reply to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of sending evidence on how the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was destroying democracy in the country” to leaders of Opposition parties and justices of several high courts and the Supreme Court, apart from intellectuals and media houses, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that they were going to circulate evidence of how “KCR has destroyed democracy in Telangana”.

Addressing media persons at the party office in Nampally, Rajender said the BJP had the evidence of how the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president had reportedly demolished the Opposition parties in the State by buying 37 MLAs, MLCs and MPs and how hundreds of crores of rupees changed hands in the process.

Rajender claimed that the chief minister has not only destroyed the political democracy but has also suppressed the media, which is the fourth estate of democracy, by either putting pressure on them or by simply buying the media houses.

“Before 2014, MLAs of Opposition parties used to enjoy privileges similar to the ruling party legislators. However, the situation now is such that those who have lost the Assembly elections are distributing the cheques to beneficiaries of welfare schemes,” he observed.

