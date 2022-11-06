Telangana: TSGENCO head asks southern states to prepare for exigencies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chairman and CMD of TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO, D Prabhakar Rao, on Saturday advised the southern States to prepare in advance for situations where they may face constraints in supplying electricity next summer.

He was speaking at the 44th Southern Region Power Committee meeting in Kerala. Presiding over the meeting, Rao recalled the difficulties such as acute coal shortage, sudden outages, and non-availability of power in exchange that power agencies had to face last year.

He said the southern region met the peak demand of 60,876 GW on April 01, 2022.

“Since the peak demand of the southern region in the upcoming season is expected to be around 65 GW, all states must plan well in advance,” he noted. He added, “In view of large-scale development in the renewable energy sector, the additional transmission network has to be planned meticulously.”

