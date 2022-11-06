Home States Telangana

Telangana: TSGENCO head asks southern states to prepare for exigencies

He said the southern region met the peak demand of 60,876 GW on April 01, 2022.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

TS Genco, Transco CMD Prabhakar Rao

TS Genco, Transco CMD Prabhakar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chairman and CMD of TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO, D Prabhakar Rao, on Saturday advised the southern States to prepare in advance for situations where they may face constraints in supplying electricity next summer.

He was speaking at the 44th Southern Region Power Committee meeting in Kerala. Presiding over the meeting, Rao recalled the difficulties such as acute coal shortage, sudden outages, and non-availability of power in exchange that power agencies had to face last year.

He said the southern region met the peak demand of 60,876 GW on April 01, 2022.

“Since the peak demand of the southern region in the upcoming season is expected to be around 65 GW, all states must plan well in advance,” he noted. He added, “In view of large-scale development in the renewable energy sector, the additional transmission network has to be planned meticulously.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Prabhakar Rao electricity southern States
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp