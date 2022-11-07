Clear varsity recruitment Bill or face students’ fury, JAC warns Telangana governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana University Students Joint Action Committee has accused Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of putting their future at risk by keeping the University Common Recruitment Board Bill pending.

The JAC issued an ultimatum to the Governor to either give her approval to the pending file or risk their displeasure in the form of thousands of students marching to the Raj Bhavan in a rally on Wednesday.

The JAC alleged that the Governor has trampled the University Teaching Staff Common Recruitment Bill unanimously approved by the Assembly by refusing to approve it. The Bill paves the way for direct recruitment to the posts of teaching and non-teaching staff, except in medical universities

“The entire country is observing how Governors appointed by the BJP-led Union government are indulging in undemocratic acts across the country. It’s unfortunate that the Telangana Governor is acting as a puppet of the Union Government and trampling on a Bill unanimously passed by the State Legislature and messing with the future of the students,” the JAC said.

