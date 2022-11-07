TRS victory in Munugode  a slap in the face of Modi, Shah: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Munugode bypoll outcome a slap in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao said that despite pumping in hundreds of crores of rupees to buy votes, the BJP national leadership couldn’t prevent the pink party’s victory.

Addressing a press conference while responding to the byelection results on Sunday, Rama Rao asked, “Isn’t it a fact that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s close aide Bommari Venu was caught with Rs 1 crore in cash? Isn’t it a fact that Eatela’s PA was caught transporting Rs 90 lakh? Isn’t it a fact that Dr Vivek ensured the transfer of hawala money of Rs 2.5 crore from Delhi, and transferred Rs 75 crore to Rajagopal Reddy’s company Sushee Infra,” Rama Rao questioned BJP leaders. He said that, “Delhi bosses Amit Shah and Narendra Modi arrogantly forced a byelection on the people of Telangana, Munugode in particular.”

“They (BJP leaders) fainted because of the blow delivered by the Munugode voters for forcing the byelection with the arrogance of being wealthy,” Rama Rao said. He lambasted the BJP leadership for not respecting the mandate given by the people by attributing various reasons for their defeat.

“Foul player” Bandi Sanjay attempted a midnight drama by going to Munugode a night before the bypoll to influence the election, as if votes would fall if ventured into the election, Rama Rao said. The BJP leaders, he alleged, attacked a TRS MLC and other leaders, besides conspiring to topple the TRS government.

“However, we made none of these an election issue,” he asserted.

Alleging that the campaigning strategies of BJP were atrocious, he said, “BJP is an ‘all fake party’. Their promise of giving Rs 3,000 pension is fake, the candidate suffering from fever is fake, Congress contestant meeting KCR is fake, TRS leader Karne Prabhakar joining BJP is fake, IT raids on TRS leaders during the election period is fake, Rajgopal Reddy casting vote is fake. Overall, it is a fake party.”

