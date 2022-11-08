Home States Telangana

Lockheed Martin Corporation team hails Telangana support during pandemic

On the occasion, KTR invited Lockheed Martin to join hands with the world-class Aerospace University project proposed in the State.

Published: 08th November 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

​ IT Minister KT Rama Rao receives Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility and Maritime Missions VP and GM Roderick McLean at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday ​

​ IT Minister KT Rama Rao receives Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility and Maritime Missions VP and GM Roderick McLean at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with a delegation of Lockheed Martin Corporation, led by the company’s Air Mobility and Maritime Missions vice-president and general manager Roderick ‘Rod’ McLean on Monday.  They discussed the progress of ongoing projects and its expansion plans in Hyderabad including C-130J empennages and F16 wings.

The Lockheed Martin team appreciated the extensive support offered by the State government to manufacture and transport critical shipments during Covid-19 pandemic, making Hyderabad the most resilient global supply base for the aerospace major.

The visiting delegation also lauded the abundant skilled workforce available in Hyderabad and thanked the government for the various skilling initiatives.

On the occasion, KTR invited Lockheed Martin to join hands with the world-class Aerospace University project proposed in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Lockheed Martin Hyderabad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp