Lockheed Martin Corporation team hails Telangana support during pandemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with a delegation of Lockheed Martin Corporation, led by the company’s Air Mobility and Maritime Missions vice-president and general manager Roderick ‘Rod’ McLean on Monday. They discussed the progress of ongoing projects and its expansion plans in Hyderabad including C-130J empennages and F16 wings.

The Lockheed Martin team appreciated the extensive support offered by the State government to manufacture and transport critical shipments during Covid-19 pandemic, making Hyderabad the most resilient global supply base for the aerospace major.

The visiting delegation also lauded the abundant skilled workforce available in Hyderabad and thanked the government for the various skilling initiatives.

On the occasion, KTR invited Lockheed Martin to join hands with the world-class Aerospace University project proposed in the State.

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with a delegation of Lockheed Martin Corporation, led by the company’s Air Mobility and Maritime Missions vice-president and general manager Roderick ‘Rod’ McLean on Monday. They discussed the progress of ongoing projects and its expansion plans in Hyderabad including C-130J empennages and F16 wings. The Lockheed Martin team appreciated the extensive support offered by the State government to manufacture and transport critical shipments during Covid-19 pandemic, making Hyderabad the most resilient global supply base for the aerospace major. The visiting delegation also lauded the abundant skilled workforce available in Hyderabad and thanked the government for the various skilling initiatives. On the occasion, KTR invited Lockheed Martin to join hands with the world-class Aerospace University project proposed in the State.