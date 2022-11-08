Home States Telangana

Tribal students protest transfer of popular headmaster in Telangana

The students, some of whom were crying inconsolably, also pleaded with their beloved ‘guru’ not to leave their school.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It is not often one gets to see students protesting, not demanding any facilities or for their rights but to stop the transfer of teacher from their school. But it did happen in Kamepally mandal in Khammam district two days ago when hundreds of students of Tribal Welfare Ashram High School for Girls staged a protest against the transfer of their headmaster D Nageswara Rao.

Nageswara Rao, who endeared himself to all the students with the way he ran the school, and how he treated and encouraged his pupils, was transferred to Usirikayalapalli in Singareni mandal on deputation.

The protesting students were all praise for the headmaster who, according to them, initiated several measures to improve the quality of teaching, pass percentage and quality of food served to them. They demanded the higher officials to immediately revoke his transfer order.

The students, some of whom were crying inconsolably, also pleaded with their beloved ‘guru’ not to leave their school.As the students continued to protest, the Kamepalli police rushed to the school and managed to pacify them, assuring that they will bring the issue to the notice of higher officials, following which the students called of their stir.

Meanwhile, Nageswara Rao said that he was moved by the affection shown by the students. “I am very sad to leave these students who are very studious. They like me because I did my best to ensure their betterment,” he said. “But this issue of transfer is not in my hands. I have to discharge my duties wherever I am posted. But I’ll definitely miss these students,” he added.

