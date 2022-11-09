Home States Telangana

TPCC yet to review Munugode bypoll debacle

Responding to a question on whether the Congress called for any review meeting, she said that the party sought booth-wise voting patterns.

Published: 09th November 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Albeit the number of polls debacles kept on increasing one after another the latest being the Munugode bypoll where it faced the ignominy of losing the deposit, the question is whether the grand old party will hold a review meeting with its stakeholders to introspect the reasons behind the loss of its stronghold is still uncertain even three days after the election result. The party seniors lament the TPCC’s failure to review any byelection results since 2018.

When TNIE contacted the Congress contestant for the Munugode bypoll for the reasons behind her defeat, Palvai Sravanthi attributed it to the betrayal of insiders.“Some of the party workers remained silent and just pretended to be working hard as they received a huge amount of money from the ruling TRS and BJP,” Sravanthi alleged. Responding to a question on whether the Congress called for any review meeting, she said that the party sought booth-wise voting patterns.“Review is required to understand where we went wrong, and to take a future course of action,” Sravanthi explained.

It may be noted that the grand old party leaders of all levels turning out to be “coverts” (those who work against its own party’s interests)  is something new in the recently concluded elections. Supporting Sravanthi’s take on review, a senior leader who was part of the political affairs committee, which is now defunct, said that when a party faces defeat in an election, it is important to conduct a review meeting to understand why it has failed to win the trust of the voters.

He said that he has been insisting on the party holding a review meeting since the defeat in the Huzurnagar byelection.“Congress has lost Huzurnagar, Dubbaka, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Huzurabad byelections, and managed to win only two segments out of 150 in GHMC elections. However, there has been no review meeting,” the senior leader, who is also a former MP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Munugode bypoll
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp