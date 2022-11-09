TPCC yet to review Munugode bypoll debacle

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Albeit the number of polls debacles kept on increasing one after another the latest being the Munugode bypoll where it faced the ignominy of losing the deposit, the question is whether the grand old party will hold a review meeting with its stakeholders to introspect the reasons behind the loss of its stronghold is still uncertain even three days after the election result. The party seniors lament the TPCC’s failure to review any byelection results since 2018.

When TNIE contacted the Congress contestant for the Munugode bypoll for the reasons behind her defeat, Palvai Sravanthi attributed it to the betrayal of insiders.“Some of the party workers remained silent and just pretended to be working hard as they received a huge amount of money from the ruling TRS and BJP,” Sravanthi alleged. Responding to a question on whether the Congress called for any review meeting, she said that the party sought booth-wise voting patterns.“Review is required to understand where we went wrong, and to take a future course of action,” Sravanthi explained.

It may be noted that the grand old party leaders of all levels turning out to be “coverts” (those who work against its own party’s interests) is something new in the recently concluded elections. Supporting Sravanthi’s take on review, a senior leader who was part of the political affairs committee, which is now defunct, said that when a party faces defeat in an election, it is important to conduct a review meeting to understand why it has failed to win the trust of the voters.

He said that he has been insisting on the party holding a review meeting since the defeat in the Huzurnagar byelection.“Congress has lost Huzurnagar, Dubbaka, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Huzurabad byelections, and managed to win only two segments out of 150 in GHMC elections. However, there has been no review meeting,” the senior leader, who is also a former MP said.

