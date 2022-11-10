Home States Telangana

Hyderabad-born woman is Maryland Lieutenant Governor

Aruna Miller is the first Indian-American to assume the position of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland.

Aruna Miller. | Image Courtesy: Facebook

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a growing influence of Indian-Americans in the US administration, Hyderabad-born woman, Aruna Miller, 58, has been elected as the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. Aruna Miller has devoted her life to public service, removing barriers to opportunity. Her family immigrated to the United States from Hyderabad when she was seven. The 58-year-old now lives in Montgomery County with her husband Dave and three daughters.             

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she said, “Ever since I came to this country in 1972, I’ve never stopped being excited about the promise of America. I will never stop fighting to make sure that promise is available to everyone. And this promise begins with a commitment to deliver a Maryland where we Leave No One Behind.”

“The moral to this story is, NEVER EVER underestimate the underdogs. And guess what - we’ll always look out for the underdogs. We see you. We hear you. We believe in you. Wes Moore and I are going to fight for you,” she added.

