Home States Telangana

Justice league: Telangana HC seeks more info from petitioner in illegal detention case

The petitioner claimed that a number of obstacles prevented her from submitting her application in the allotted period.

Published: 10th November 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HC seeks more info from petitioner in illegal detention case

A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justices Abhishake Reddy and J Sridevi requested more information from petitioner Kalid Abdi Harbir Nur, a Somalian who had come before the court to protest the unlawful detention of his friend Hussein Anwar Hussein, a Yemeni national. The petitioner demanded his friend’s immediate release and alleged that task force officers had imprisoned him for a week. Appearing for Nur, his attorney Rizwan, told the court that the detenue was picked up without being arrested or placed in detention.

According to the police, a detention order issued by the Hyderabad Civil Authority and Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) led to the arrest of Hussein and transfer to the Central Crime Station. According to the counsel appearing for the government, Hussein was detained under the Foreigners Act for engaging in criminal activity. However, the counsel for the petitioner said that the detenue was unlawfully held since October 27 before the detention order’s effective date of November 3. The bench will continue hearing the case on Thursday.

Consider student’s plea, give seat: HC to health varsity

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to take the Rithika Chengal case into consideration for the management quota MBBS seat for the academic year 2022-2023 and issue necessary orders without waiting for a court order.

The petitioner claimed that a number of obstacles prevented her from submitting her application in the allotted period. Technical difficulties shouldn’t hinder a student’s career as the petitioner is a deserving student, V Raghunath, appearing for the petitioner, told the court. Responding, the university's standing counsel said that the institution would take the petitioner’s representation into account and issue the proper instructions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana HC MBBS seat illegal detention case
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp