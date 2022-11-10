Justice league: Telangana HC seeks more info from petitioner in illegal detention case

By Express News Service

HC seeks more info from petitioner in illegal detention case

A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justices Abhishake Reddy and J Sridevi requested more information from petitioner Kalid Abdi Harbir Nur, a Somalian who had come before the court to protest the unlawful detention of his friend Hussein Anwar Hussein, a Yemeni national. The petitioner demanded his friend’s immediate release and alleged that task force officers had imprisoned him for a week. Appearing for Nur, his attorney Rizwan, told the court that the detenue was picked up without being arrested or placed in detention.

According to the police, a detention order issued by the Hyderabad Civil Authority and Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) led to the arrest of Hussein and transfer to the Central Crime Station. According to the counsel appearing for the government, Hussein was detained under the Foreigners Act for engaging in criminal activity. However, the counsel for the petitioner said that the detenue was unlawfully held since October 27 before the detention order’s effective date of November 3. The bench will continue hearing the case on Thursday.

Consider student’s plea, give seat: HC to health varsity

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to take the Rithika Chengal case into consideration for the management quota MBBS seat for the academic year 2022-2023 and issue necessary orders without waiting for a court order.

The petitioner claimed that a number of obstacles prevented her from submitting her application in the allotted period. Technical difficulties shouldn’t hinder a student’s career as the petitioner is a deserving student, V Raghunath, appearing for the petitioner, told the court. Responding, the university's standing counsel said that the institution would take the petitioner’s representation into account and issue the proper instructions.

