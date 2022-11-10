Telangana: Tribal man killed by Maoists over allegedly being police informer

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A tribal man of Kondapur village in Venkatapuram mandal was killed late Wednesday allegedly by Maoists branding him as a police informer.

The deceased was identified as Subaka Gopal(55), a resident of Kondapur village. He belongs to the Gotti Koya tribe.

Subaka Gopal (55)

According to sources, a total of five CPI Maoists entered Gopal's house and he was dragged out. The family members requested the Maoists to leave him. But the leader stabbed Gopal with knives and an axe in front of the family members. The Maoists left him dead in a pool of blood.

A letter by CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee was left at the spot.

The letter stated that the deceased has been working as a police informer and hence he was punished. The letter also cautioned the public not to become police informers with greed for money offered by police.

Earlier on October 19 2022, the Telangana State Director-General of Police(DGP) M Mahender Reddy visited Venkatapuram and conducted a high-level meeting of senior police officials Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts police officials in Venkatapuram police station in the forest area in Mulugu district.

The police tightened security for public representatives in Mulugu district on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Venkatapuram Circle-inspector(CI) K Shiva Prasad said that a case is being registered and investigated.

