Ensure PM’s visit goes off smoothly, Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials

By Express News Service

Telangana Youth Force put up ‘Modi No Entry’ flexies across Hyderabad on Thursday ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the State on Saturday

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with the officials of various heads of departments at the BRKR Bhavan to take stock of the arrangements being made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ramagundam on Saturday. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in coordination and make the Prime Minister’s visit to the State a grand success.He directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements at Ramagundam and in Hyderabad. Somesh Kumar also held a teleconference with Peddapalli collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Ramagundam commissioner of police S Chandrasekhar Reddy and Ramagundam Fertilisers chief executive officer AK Jain and reviewed the arrangements made for Modi’s visit. CS reviews overseas jobs Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary also held a review meeting on overseas jobs. He directed the officials to expedite the process of identifying all capable candidates who are interested to go abroad. Somesh Kumar asked the health department officials to identify the nursing candidates and get them registered in the app developed by TOMCOM. Telangana Youth Force put up ‘Modi No Entry’ flexies across Hyderabad on Thursday ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the State on Saturday SMS should be sent to all the registered nursing practitioners and candidates who are willing to go abr-oad. A message should also be given through the call centre, he said. Similar processes should be taken up for auto mechanics, construction workers, drivers and other similar professionals, the Chief Secretary added.The officials said that a project monitoring unit has been set up in TOMCOM. Around 20 countries have been shortlisted as priority countries to focus on job opportunities. NH-563 extension work to begin soon: Bandi BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who reviewed the various National Highway projects with the Central roads, transport and highways officials in Karimnagar on Thursday, said that the Jagtial-Karimnagar-Warangal NH-563 extension works would begin soon. He said that the tender process has been completed and the Centre would spend Rs 4,300 crore on the works.The officials informed him that the extension works for a distance of 58.86 km would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,151 crore, for which land acquisition was currently underway.