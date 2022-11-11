Telangana HC seeks status report on heritage sites

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and CV Bhasker Reddy on Thursday ordered the Archaeological Survey of India to submit a status report in a case involving the preservation and maintenance of numerous heritage sites around Telangana.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Omim Maneckshaw Debara that no building ought to be permitted within 100 metres of the Golconda fort. The petitioner argued that the National Monuments Act was violated when Aditya Homes was granted permission by the National Monuments Authority to build villas.

The High Court ordered the formation of a redevelopment committee due to the Golconda Fort’s status as a recognised global heritage site. The case is scheduled for hearing in December.

HC refuses to stay GO 130

The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a stay on GO 130 amending the regulations of admission into un-aided minority professional institutions. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bashkar Reddy was hearing a petition filed by Chinmay Nandkishor Mohod, a student from Amaravati district of Maharashtra challenging the GO.

The petitioner said that the Medical, Health and Family Welfare department issued the GO on September 27. He averred that the GO provides 85% Category-B seats in undergraduate medical and dental courses MBBS and BM to locals and hence is a violation of Articles 14-15, 19 of the Constitution.

PIL on bodies in Gandhi mortuary rejected

A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday rejected a PIL filed by the Abhinava Colony Residents Association in 2012, seeking directions to the State government to remove all unclaimed bodies from the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The PIL urged the court to direct officials to take necessary steps to remove all unclaimed decomposed bodies from the premises of the mortuary as they were causing environmental hazard and pollution and also difficulties for residents and commuters.

