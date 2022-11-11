Home States Telangana

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi objects to law panel appointments

He strongly criticised the Supreme Court’s judgement on reservations for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Published: 11th November 2022 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a strong exception to the appointment of retired high court chief justice, Rituraj Awasthi, as the chairperson of the law commission, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the BJP-ruled Centre only wants to further its Hindutva agenda through the commission.

Addressing the media at Darussalam, the AIMIM party office, on Thursday, Owaisi said Awasthi’s judgement in the Karnataka students’ hijab case was based on the misinterpretation of the verses in holy Quran, and he had likened religious schools with military camps.“It looks like BJP only wants to implement its Hindutva agenda by appointing Awasthi and another judge who created a fiction called ‘love jihad’ to lead the panel,” he said.

On the saffron party’s ‘poll plank’ of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in view of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, he said the government should be asked whether section 118 in the Tenancy Act, which prevented non-locals from buying agricultural land in that State, would also be made null and void.

He strongly criticised the Supreme Court’s judgement on reservations for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). He said, “It was the first step towards ending the reservations.”

