TRS MLA poachgate: Three accused face tough questions for over eight hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three persons accused of attempting to poach four TRS MLAs faced perhaps the toughest eight hours of their life on Thursday when they faced a volley of questions by Rajendernagar ACP B Gangadhar and his team on the first day of their two-day police custody.

The accused — Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayajulu — were questioned in different offices from 9 am to 5 pm about their relationship with the names they dropped during their meeting with the TRS MLAs at a farmhouse on October 26 in a bid to lure them to join the BJP.

The questioning will continue on Friday.

They were also asked the source of the money — Rs 100 crore — that they offered to the TRS MLAs, their relationship with BJP organising secretary BL Santhosh, Tushar Velapally, as well as BJP State in-charge Sunil Kumar Bansal. Bharathi was repeatedly asked about his relationship with Tushar, according to sources.

If sources are to be believed, the police also questioned them regarding the fake PAN and Aadhaar cards allegedly used by them. However, the police, including SIT officials, refused to divulge any details.

Earlier, police took the three accused into custody from Chanchalguda jail and brought them to Rajendernagar police station amidst heavy security.It may be mentioned here that the State government, soon after the High Court allowed investigation into the case to resume, set up a SIT to probe the sordid episode.

HYDERABAD: The three persons accused of attempting to poach four TRS MLAs faced perhaps the toughest eight hours of their life on Thursday when they faced a volley of questions by Rajendernagar ACP B Gangadhar and his team on the first day of their two-day police custody. The accused — Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayajulu — were questioned in different offices from 9 am to 5 pm about their relationship with the names they dropped during their meeting with the TRS MLAs at a farmhouse on October 26 in a bid to lure them to join the BJP. The questioning will continue on Friday. They were also asked the source of the money — Rs 100 crore — that they offered to the TRS MLAs, their relationship with BJP organising secretary BL Santhosh, Tushar Velapally, as well as BJP State in-charge Sunil Kumar Bansal. Bharathi was repeatedly asked about his relationship with Tushar, according to sources. If sources are to be believed, the police also questioned them regarding the fake PAN and Aadhaar cards allegedly used by them. However, the police, including SIT officials, refused to divulge any details. Earlier, police took the three accused into custody from Chanchalguda jail and brought them to Rajendernagar police station amidst heavy security.It may be mentioned here that the State government, soon after the High Court allowed investigation into the case to resume, set up a SIT to probe the sordid episode.