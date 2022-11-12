Home States Telangana

47 students fall sick after eating mid-day meal at Telangana school

Meanwhile, Navipet tahsildar and senior Education Department officials visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the schoolchildren.

Published: 12th November 2022 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: At least 47 students fell sick after consuming Mid-Day Meal at Government High School in Navipet village on Friday. They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said that 40 students were discharged, and seven others, who showed severe symptoms, were admitted to the hospital.

According to District Education Officer (DEO) N Durga Prasad, the Mid-Day Meal was served to as many as 180 students. “Those who fell sick were rushed to hospital. We are investigating the case for more details,” the officer said. When asked if the students were served contaminated food, the officer said if the food had been contaminated, all the students would have fallen sick, which was not the case. Meanwhile, Navipet tahsildar and senior Education Department officials visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the schoolchildren.

