Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli railway line to play key role in industrial development

The project will for the first time put new and unconnected areas in Telangana on the railway map and aid in socio-economic development of the region.

Published: 12th November 2022 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Coal-laden train coaches on the newly constructed tracks in Bhadrachalam; (left) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday reviews arrangements at Begumpet Airport ahead of PM’s visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Bhadrachalam Road - Sattupalli railway line to the nation on Saturday. The new line project will play a key role in revitalising the rail infrastructure in the State and will boost the development of the industrial sector.

The 54.1 km Bhadrachalam Road - Sattupalli line has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 990 crore and has been completed in a record time of fewer than four years. The project has been given major thrust by the Centre by including it among the 14 most important coal evacuation projects in the country, leading to its constant monitoring and timely completion.

The project will for the first time put new and unconnected areas in Telangana on the railway map and aid in the socio-economic development of the region. It will also facilitate the transportation of coal from the nearby open-cast mines to different powerhouses not only in Telangana but also to different units spread across India.

This project is a cost-sharing project between Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the Ministry of Railways. When compared to the road network, this new railway line will enable faster, safer and pollution-free transportation of coal from Singareni coal fields to various destinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli railway Bhadrachalam Road - Sattupalli SCCL
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp