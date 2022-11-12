Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli railway line to play key role in industrial development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Bhadrachalam Road - Sattupalli railway line to the nation on Saturday. The new line project will play a key role in revitalising the rail infrastructure in the State and will boost the development of the industrial sector.

The 54.1 km Bhadrachalam Road - Sattupalli line has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 990 crore and has been completed in a record time of fewer than four years. The project has been given major thrust by the Centre by including it among the 14 most important coal evacuation projects in the country, leading to its constant monitoring and timely completion.

The project will for the first time put new and unconnected areas in Telangana on the railway map and aid in the socio-economic development of the region. It will also facilitate the transportation of coal from the nearby open-cast mines to different powerhouses not only in Telangana but also to different units spread across India.

This project is a cost-sharing project between Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the Ministry of Railways. When compared to the road network, this new railway line will enable faster, safer and pollution-free transportation of coal from Singareni coal fields to various destinations.

