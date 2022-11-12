Govt-Guv conflict delays Mahatma Gandhi varsity convocation in Telangana

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The much-awaited Mahatma Gandhi University convocation is being delayed all thanks to the ongoing tussle between the State government and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

The undue delay means that the meritorious students who were hoping to receive their gold medals from the governor will be disappointed, at least for the time being.

Though it is worth mentioning that in its 12 years of existence, the university organised the convocation ceremony only on two occasions.

The university was established in 2010 during the tenure of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

NALGONDA: The much-awaited Mahatma Gandhi University convocation is being delayed all thanks to the ongoing tussle between the State government and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. The undue delay means that the meritorious students who were hoping to receive their gold medals from the governor will be disappointed, at least for the time being. Though it is worth mentioning that in its 12 years of existence, the university organised the convocation ceremony only on two occasions. The university was established in 2010 during the tenure of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.