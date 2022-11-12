Home States Telangana

Govt-Guv conflict delays Mahatma Gandhi varsity convocation in Telangana

Though it is worth mentioning that its 12 years of existence, the university organised the convocation ceremony only on two occasions.

Published: 12th November 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and senior education officials address the concerns of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022,

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The much-awaited Mahatma Gandhi University convocation is being delayed all thanks to the ongoing tussle between the State government and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

The undue delay means that the meritorious students who were hoping to receive their gold medals from the governor will be disappointed, at least for the time being.

Though it is worth mentioning that in its 12 years of existence, the university organised the convocation ceremony only on two occasions.

The university was established in 2010 during the tenure of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Comments

