RFCL plant in Telangana gears up to welcome PM Modi

TS owns 11% share worth Rs 160 crore in the chemical plant that restarted operations in 2021

Published: 12th November 2022 01:58 AM

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Authorities have made all the arrangements for the inauguration of Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The PM would dedicate the fertiliser plant to the nation, officials said. Collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana has been monitoring the preparedness for the event along with officials of various departments. After inaugurating the RFCL plant, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at NTPC stadium in Ramagundam.

The fertiliser plant was first established 52 years ago as the Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCI). However, due to recurring losses, the plant was shut down on March 31, 1999. The renovated factory started its operations again on March 22, 2021, in collaboration with six companies. Pertinently, PM Modi virtually laid the factory’s foundation stone in 2016. He will officially inaugurate the plant on Saturday. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy has warned of strict action against any party or organization that tries to disrupt the PM’s event.

The Union government took steps to revive the closed FCI unit at Ramagundam as the RFCL and incorporated it on February 17, 2015, as a gas-based urea manufacturing plant. The plant was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 6,120 crore. The plant is expected to produce 3,850 metric tonnes of urea and 2,200 metric tonnes of ammonia daily. Officials added that the RFCL was expected to produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers annually, out of which six lakhs metric tonnes would be allocated to Telangana State.

The State government owns 11% shares of the RFCL, for which it paid Rs 160 crore. The State government also provided the plant with a water pipeline under the Mission Bhagiratha by spending Rs 80 crore. It spent another Rs 14 crore on providing electricity and developing road facilities.

Cost-sharing project for faster transportation

The 54.1 km Bhadrachalam Road - Sattupalli line is a cost-sharing project between the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the Ministry of Railways. When compared to the road network, this new railway line will enable faster, safer and pollution-free transportation of coal from Singareni coal fields to various destinations, boosting the industrial sector

