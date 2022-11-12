Home States Telangana

Woman who stopped Telangana Governor's convoy gets job, education aid for kids

The Governor was stopped by Malligari Sandhya Rani on her way back from a visit to Bairanpally village in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Published: 12th November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The woman who stopped the convoy of Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, seeking help, will receive financial aid for the education of her children from Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech. Replying to the Governor’s tweet, Ella also offered a suitable job to the woman at their Genome Valley campus.

The Governor was stopped by Malligari Sandhya Rani on her way back from a visit to Bairanpally village in Siddipet district on Thursday. Sandhya told the Governor that she has not been sanctioned a house and that she was finding it difficult to stay in the dilapidated single-thatched room with her family. Assuring all possible help from Raj Bhavan, the Governor tweeted her plight. Suchitra Ella responded to the Governor’s tweet and expressed willingness to support the education of Sandhya’s children.

