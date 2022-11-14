Dharani issue: Telangana govt asks Collectors to verify claims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As more number of representations from citizens concerned are being received regarding the arbitrary inclusion of private lands in prohibited properties in the Dharani portal under the Integrated Land Records Management System, the State government has instructed the District Collectors to look into the claims on a priority basis and dispose them off after due verification.

According to a circular issued to this effect by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the government has asked the Collectors to verify the reasons such as court cases, acquired land, assigned land, ceiling surplus land, endowments/Waqf land and Inam lands with specific aspects to decide on the lands in question.

As per the directions, in case of disputes pertaining to court cases, if there is a subsisting stay that prohibits the present recorded pattedar from alienating the land, then the relevant sub-division can be retained in POB. In case of acquired and assigned lands, the government asked the Collectors to verify the National Khata and RoR respectively to either retain or omit from the prohibited list.

Similarly, the government directed that the land in the prohibited category be retained if it the land in question was previously declared as ceiling land under the relevant provisions of TS LR (COAH) Act 1973, the land list provided by the CEO Waqf Board and Commissioner of Endowments under Section 22A 1(C). The government also directed to remove the Inam lands from the prohibited category only after the issuance of Ownership Rights Certificate. If a land parcel is flagged under prohibited category, the individuals cannot make any transactions on it.

