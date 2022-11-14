Home States Telangana

Dharani issue: Telangana govt asks Collectors to verify claims

In case of acquired and assigned lands, the government asked the Collectors to verify the National Khata and RoR respectively to either retain or omit from the prohibited list.

Published: 14th November 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during the launch of Dharani portal for online registration of properties

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during the launch of Dharani portal for online registration of properties. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As more number of representations from citizens concerned are being received regarding the arbitrary inclusion of private lands in prohibited properties in the Dharani portal under the Integrated Land Records Management System, the State government has instructed the District Collectors to look into the claims on a priority basis and dispose them off after due verification.

According to a circular issued to this effect by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the government has asked the Collectors to verify the reasons such as court cases, acquired land, assigned land, ceiling surplus land, endowments/Waqf land and Inam lands with specific aspects to decide on the lands in question.

As per the directions, in case of disputes pertaining to court cases, if there is a subsisting stay that prohibits the present recorded pattedar from alienating the land, then the relevant sub-division can be retained in POB. In case of acquired and assigned lands, the government asked the Collectors to verify the National Khata and RoR respectively to either retain or omit from the prohibited list.

Similarly, the government directed that the land in the prohibited category be retained if it the land in question was previously declared as ceiling land under the relevant provisions of TS LR (COAH) Act 1973, the land list provided by the CEO Waqf Board and Commissioner of Endowments under Section 22A 1(C). The government also directed to remove the Inam lands from the prohibited category only after the issuance of Ownership Rights Certificate. If a land parcel is flagged under prohibited category, the individuals cannot make any transactions on it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharani portal Integrated Land Records Management System
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp