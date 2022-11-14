Home States Telangana

Left, TRS will contest next polls together: Telangana CPM secretary Tammineni

The importance of Left parties in defeating BJP has been proved in Munugode bypoll.

Published: 14th November 2022

CPM Telangana state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Stating that the TRS has realised the importance of Left parties to defeat a “communal” party like BJP, State secretary of CPM Tammineni Veerabhadram on Sunday said that CPM, CPI and TRS will form an alliance and contest the next Assembly elections together.

Speaking at the party’s executive meeting at Muthagudem village in Khammam Rural mandal, he expressed confidence that the CPM party will hoist the red flag in Palair constituency in Khammam district.

“The importance of Left parties in defeating BJP has been proved in Munugode bypoll. The TRS realised that. We helped in settling some disputes at village level and helped it move forward,” he said.“Even if parties like TDP want to join the alliance, we will welcome them. Our objective is to defeat the ‘communal’ BJP. We want to save the country from BJP,” he added.

