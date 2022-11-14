Home States Telangana

Poachgate: Two more TRS MLAs complain of threat calls

According to sources, the accused confessed that they were planning to lure more legislators from the TRS and revealed the name of an MP who was lined up.

MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy.

MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After allegedly receiving multiple threatening calls, two more TRS MLAs who were lured to join the BJP in the infamous Poachgate case, have lodged formal complaints with the police. It may be recalled that the State government has formed a SIT to investigate the Poachgate.

Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy was the first to approach the police after he received threat calls from an unidentified caller on Saturday. Kollpur MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Sunday while his Atchampet counterpart Guvvala Balaraju approached the Gachibowli police. Police registered cases under IPC Sections 506 386, and 195 a and launched a probe.

Meanwhile, the SIT conducted raids in properties of Ramachandra Bharathi and Simhayaji in Haryana, Tirupati and Karnataka. The SIT conducted raids at Deccan Kitchen — A Bit of Legacy belonging to Nanda Kumar, another accused in the case, in Film Nagar of Hyderabad on Saturday. Police reportedly seized incriminating documents which they believe will be vital for their investigation.

The SIT, which had taken the trio into a two-day custody, reportedly collected some crucial information and sent their voice samples to the Forensic Laboratory in Nampally. According to sources, the accused confessed that they were planning to lure more legislators from the TRS and revealed the name of an MP who was lined up.

Lawyer booked tickets for Simhayajulu?

The SIT, which had taken the trio into a two-day custody, reportedly collected some crucial information and sent their voice samples to a  Forensic Laboratory. According to sources, the accused confessed that they were planning to lure more TRS legislators. During the investigation, the SIT is learnt to have come across a lawyer, a relative of a BJP leader who booked tickets for Simhayajulu.

