Telangana: Cops on high alert after landmine unearthed in Cherla mandal

The security personnel have been instructed to do thorough checks of roads and culverts on kutcha roads and village roads.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After a landmine weighing nearly 15 kg was unearthed on the Oddipet-Pusuguppa road in Cherla mandal on Saturday, police suspect more landmines are planted by Maoists in the forest areas and village roads in Cherla and Dummagudem mandals. K Sai Manohar, officer on special duty, said, “We suspect that the Maoists have planted more landmines and pressure bombs in the two mandals. The security personnel have been instructed to do thorough checks of roads and culverts on kutcha roads and village roads.”

