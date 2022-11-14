Telangana: Cops on high alert after landmine unearthed in Cherla mandal

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After a landmine weighing nearly 15 kg was unearthed on the Oddipet-Pusuguppa road in Cherla mandal on Saturday, police suspect more landmines are planted by Maoists in the forest areas and village roads in Cherla and Dummagudem mandals. K Sai Manohar, officer on special duty, said, “We suspect that the Maoists have planted more landmines and pressure bombs in the two mandals. The security personnel have been instructed to do thorough checks of roads and culverts on kutcha roads and village roads.”

KHAMMAM: After a landmine weighing nearly 15 kg was unearthed on the Oddipet-Pusuguppa road in Cherla mandal on Saturday, police suspect more landmines are planted by Maoists in the forest areas and village roads in Cherla and Dummagudem mandals. K Sai Manohar, officer on special duty, said, “We suspect that the Maoists have planted more landmines and pressure bombs in the two mandals. The security personnel have been instructed to do thorough checks of roads and culverts on kutcha roads and village roads.”