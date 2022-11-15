Home States Telangana

Attack on Rasamayi: Congressmen blame MLA

Addressing a press conference at the DCC office on Monday, Jeevan Reddy alleged that police were working at the behest of the TRS government.

TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The ruling TRS and the Opposition Congress on Monday blamed each other for attack on Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan. Congress senior leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar found fault with the police for arresting DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and keeping him in police custody for 24 hours. 

Addressing a press conference at the DCC office on Monday, Jeevan Reddy alleged that police were working at the behest of the TRS government. The DCC president and 18 others were released in the morning on Monday. Satyanarayana alleged that MLA Balakishan used abusive language against the youth and provoked them into turning violent. 

The Congress leaders demanded a two-lane road from Ganneruvaram to Gundlapalli, a bridge on Manair river from Chokkaraopalli to Chintakunta and setting up of a PHC in at the mandal headquarters. State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar should take the responsibility for laying the road, said Jeevan Reddy. 

Ponnam Prabhkar said on November 19 a massive rally would be conducted at the same place to mount pressure on the government to fulfil the promises and invited the villagers and youth to join the protest. The youth ran out of patience after waiting for the government to lay the road for over one year and staged a protest in a democratic manner. 

Meanwhile, MLA Rasamayi Balakishan took out a bike rally along with party activists from Gundlapalli to Ganneruvaram on Monday.

