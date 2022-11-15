Golla Kuruma issue: Rajagopal threatens to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan, arrested

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Lashing out at the State government for allegedly not providing loans to the Golla Kuruma community as promised under the integrated sheep development scheme, BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday threatened lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan along with four lakh people if the payments are not made immediately.

Leading a protest by Golla Kurumas in Munugode, he said that the government played a prank on 7,540 beneficiaries by crediting loan amounts of `1.14 lakh each in their bank accounts and then freezing them so the money could not be withdrawn. “I will be at the forefront of this fight against the government for cheating Golla Kurumas,” he said.

“We have started the struggle here, and it will end with defeating the TRS in the next Assembly elections,” he added. Mounting a scathing attack on the ruling TRS, the BJP leader, who was recently defeated in the Munugode byelection, said: “The TRS candidate won with the support of Left parties and police. But they know that they will not win the Assembly elections,” he said.

“But BJP contested alone in Munugode. Our party did not have ill-gotten wealth and police support. We are in a position to defeat TRS,” he added.

He said the TRS must fulfill all its promises to the people. “If they fail to do so, we will launch a State-wide agitation,” he said. When the protest demonstration started, police rushed to the spot and detained Rajagopal Reddy.

