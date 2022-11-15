Home States Telangana

New study finds ways to boost soil carbon in drylands, improve agriculture yield

Thus in drylands where soil carbon levels are low, sequestering carbon in soil is critical to boost crop productivity and contribute to climate adaptation and mitigation.

Published: 15th November 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a research finding that will be music to the ears of both environmentalists and the farmers, a team from the ICRISAT has come up with the ways to enhance soil carbon in the drylands where it is relatively less. 

Soil carbon is critical for crop yield as it helps in increasing plant nutrient reserves, available water for longer periods and also plays a crucial role in global carbon cycling through representing the largest pool of carbon. 

The result of a modelling study conducted by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) team between 2020 and 2022 revealed that with the right combination of fertiliser, biochar and irrigation, the soil carbon can potentially be increased by as much as 300 per cent over 30 years in 13 districts of Odisha and Maharashtra, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Girish Chander, co-lead of the project who studied the carbon sequestration, said: “Soil carbon is an important soil property as it is closely related to crop yield and aids sustainability. Most of agricultural soils in drylands are low in carbon, and have the potential not only to reduce its own emissions, but also from other sectors as well to enhance the quality of soil and water resources.’’

“Contrary to popular belief, soil is a storehouse of carbon as it contains about 2,500 billion tonnes, whereas air and plants together consist of about 1,350 billion tonnes of carbon. Thus in drylands where soil carbon levels are low, sequestering carbon in soil is critical to boost crop productivity and contribute to climate adaptation and mitigation. Managing agricultural soil as carbon sinks is vital as agricultural systems account for greenhouse emissions though the levels are not as high as non-agricultural practices like vehicular pollution and others,’’ he added.

Referring to use of fertilisers, he said: “We require a holistic and need-based approach for crop nutrient applications. Farmers usually opt for indiscriminate use of urea and DAP when the production is reduced. Instead attention should be given to widely deficient macro and micronutrients, like deficiency of zinc, boron, sulphur and other essential minerals.”

 Elaborating on biochar, he said: “Crop residue of plants like cotton, pigeon pea and other plants which cannot be used as fodder or for any other purpose can be recycled either directly or through composting. By using futuristic technology, the biomass can be made into biochar, which will lead to long-term storage of carbon in soil and help in fixing the atmospheric carbon thus reducing the pollution as well as global warming induced climate change.” 

“Profile sampling of long-term experiments found that carbon sequestration increased by 100 kg per ha per year with the improved practices of landform management, fertilisers and crop varieties over 45 years. It is enhanced by 300 kg per ha per year with addition of residue over nine years,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp