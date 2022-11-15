Home States Telangana

Nirmal DCC president quits, likely to join BJP

Ramarao Patel was a senior leader in the Congress in the district and played a key role behind the screen.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Nirmal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Pawar Ramarao Patel resigned from his post and primary membership of the party. He is likely to join the BJP on November 28. He took the decision after holding a meeting with his followers in Bhainsa town in Mudhole constituency before resigning from the Congress. 

The Congress’ Munugode byelection defeat is said to have created panic among party leaders in the erstwhile Adilabad district, prompting them to look for greener pastures. It may be recalled that the Congress lost its deposit in the Munugode byelection. 

Ramarao Patel was a senior leader in the Congress in the district and played a key role behind the screen. In 2018 Assembly elections, he contested from the Mudhole constituency and secured third position. He was later appointed DCC president. He was the seniormost candidate in the Congress in Nirmal district after AICC programme implementation committee chairman and former Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy. 

