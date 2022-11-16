Home States Telangana

18% people in Telangana have high blood sugar levels, finds national health survey

Similarly, 5.8 and 7 percent of women and 6.9 and 9.3 percent of men have mild and high diabetes respectively.

Published: 16th November 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of patients suffering from diabetes is increasing by the day. According to the National Family Health Survey 5,  18.1 percent of people in the State have high blood sugar levels. Notably, more men are being diagnosed with diabetes than females. As many as 18.1 percent of men and 14.7 percent of women are highly diabetic taking medicine to control sugar, the same data reveals. Similarly, 5.8 and 7 percent of women and 6.9 and 9.3 percent of men have mild and high diabetes respectively.

The data shows that the prevalence of diabetes is high in South Indian states with Kerala having 27 per cent, Tamil Nadu with 22 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 21.8 per cent patients with high sugar levels.
Doctors and experts have been suggesting that regular checkup may prevent complications. Of the 731 people screened at Gandhi Hospital here on the occasion of World Diabetic Day on Monday, 203 patients were detected with diabetes and high blood pressure. These patients didn’t even know that they were suffering from the disease before getting tested at the hospital.

“There is disparity in access to proper diabetes care which include basic things such as access to a clinician, dietitian, diabetes counsellor, basic lab tests, screening and management of complications such as retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy, cardiovascular disease, availability of appropriate medicationincluding insulin and awareness of the same,” said  Dr. Ravi Sankar Erukulapati Senior Endocrinologist at Apollo Hospital.

“Some such strategies include maintaining a nationwide register of people with diabetes,” he added. The State also has to make efforts to train nurses and educators and regulate the drug supply and prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
national health survey Blood sugar level
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp