Home States Telangana

CM Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates 8 new medical colleges; more to come up

Says ensuring quality care to all sections of society a priority for govt

Published: 16th November 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is improving healthcare infrastructure to ensure quality care for all sections of society, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asserted on Tuesday during the inauguration of eight new medical colleges across Telangana. The CM inaugurated the colleges virtually from Pragathi Bhavan.

Taking lessons from the situation that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic, KCR said the government is making efforts to strengthen the sector. As many as 1,150 MBBS students who qualified NEET-2022 have been admitted to these medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Peddapalli districts, which were set up at an estimated cost of Rs 4,080 crore. With this, the number of MBBS seats in the State went up to 2,790 from 850 in 2014.

“It is a pleasure to note that MBBS seats have increased four times since the formation of Telangana,” the Chief Minister said. Also, postgraduate and super-specialty seats have increased from 531 to 1,180  and 70 to 152, respectively.

The CM highlighted that setting up medical colleges in remote tribal areas like Mahabubabad and Vanaparthi was a huge achievement for the State. “No one could have dreamt that government colleges and medical colleges would be established in such regions. The able leadership of the administration, led by the children who had worked as activists during the Telangana movement, made our dreams come true,” KCR said. The medical colleges would also provide a good opportunity for students from Dalit, tribal, schedule caste, and other minority students, he added.

The CM said it was the government’s responsibility to provide medical care to the poor. “The government does not hesitate to spend money on it. The government will also set up nursing colleges in all the districts along with medical colleges,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM congratulated Health Minister T Harish Rao for his efforts towards establishing the new medical colleges. “The government of Telangana has so far established medical colleges in 17 districts. Soon the construction of colleges in other districts will be taken up. The cabinet has already approved it,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao NEET 2022
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp