H-NEW sleuths nab peddler, seize MDMA worth Rs 1.2 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), under the supervision of DCP Gummi Chakravarthy, along with Falaknuma police, on Tuesday arrested a Sudan national from Bengaluru who was selling MDMA in Hyderabad. The police seized 12 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1.2 lakh from him.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Yagoub Mohamed Ali, 31, had been earlier living in Hyderabad but changed his base after formation of the H-NEW. Yagoub used to supply MDMA to Mohammad Obaid Saleh Al Katheri who further delivered it to his customers. Katheri was arrested by Falaknuma police five days ago. His interrogation led to the arrest of Yagoub.

Chakravarthy said, “Yagoub has been residing illegally in Bengaluru even after his visa expired. He frequently comes to Hyderabad to deliver the orders received from city-based consumers. Based on Katheri’s information, he was apprehended and upon interrogation we have learnt that he was earlier charged with two NDPS Act cases.

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), under the supervision of DCP Gummi Chakravarthy, along with Falaknuma police, on Tuesday arrested a Sudan national from Bengaluru who was selling MDMA in Hyderabad. The police seized 12 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1.2 lakh from him. The accused, identified as Mohammed Yagoub Mohamed Ali, 31, had been earlier living in Hyderabad but changed his base after formation of the H-NEW. Yagoub used to supply MDMA to Mohammad Obaid Saleh Al Katheri who further delivered it to his customers. Katheri was arrested by Falaknuma police five days ago. His interrogation led to the arrest of Yagoub. Chakravarthy said, “Yagoub has been residing illegally in Bengaluru even after his visa expired. He frequently comes to Hyderabad to deliver the orders received from city-based consumers. Based on Katheri’s information, he was apprehended and upon interrogation we have learnt that he was earlier charged with two NDPS Act cases.