KCR declares war against BJP’s ‘perverse political antics’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ruling out early polls, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday declared war against what he called the “perverse political antics’ of the BJP.Addressing an extended meeting of TRS leaders here, he revealed that some BJP leaders had even contacted his daughter K Kavitha to rope her into the saffron fold. “What could be more outrageous than this?” he reportedly wondered at the meeting.

Party sources informed TNIE that KCR anticipates more ED or I-T raids against TRS MLAs in the future. The main purpose of the meeting, it appears, is to apprise the party leaders of the developing situation vis-a-vis the BJP and prepare them for the big fight ahead.Sources said the TRS chief, referring to the ongoing probe into the alleged TRS MLAs’ poaching case, indicated that more number of suspects could be arrested soon.

Elaborating further, he is learnt to have informed them of the BJP’s attempt to topple even the YSRC government in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.To instill confidence among his colleagues, he seems to have asserted that state law enforcement agencies would “do their duty” to thwart any such illegal activities in the State.

Putting to rest speculation of early polls — as the meeting comes in the wake of the Munugode bypoll — KCR made it abundantly clear that Assembly elections would be conducted as per schedule and reiterated his assurance that no sitting legislator would be denied party ticket.The meeting unanimously resolved to fight against ‘the undemocratic politics’ of the BJP — after KCR called upon them to combat the saffron party in all the assembly segments

“All the leaders should stand like KCR and fight against the BJP,’” Rao reportedly told the party leaders. He is also said to have directed them to stage protests whenever I-T and ED raids take place against TRS leaders.

“We have to send a message across the country that the TRS is ready to unleash a Dharma Yuddham (righteous war). We have to thwart the BJP’s plans,” Rao was quoted as saying by party leaders.

“We did not commit a mistake and we will not be cowed down by the threats of BJP. Telangana should be in the forefront to protect democracy and launch a fight against the perverse politics of the BJP. We have to put an end to the BJP’s wicked politics,” Rao reportedly said.

Recalling how the BJP was using Central agencies against political opponents and lure them into the party, Rao referred to how the BJP allegedly tried to entice with AAP leader Manish Sisodia. At this point juncture, Rao revealed, “BJP leaders even tried to wean away my Bidda (read MLC K Kavitha).”

Lamenting that the BJP was destabilising governments in various States, Rao reportedly said: “even though the YSRCP in AP is favourable to the BJP, it is targeting around 70 YSRCP MLAs in order to destabilise the government”.

Rao wanted the ministers to tour the state extensively and see that MLAs in their segments too win in the next elections. He said one in-charge would be appointed for every ten voters. He, however, said that a few MLAs may be asked to contest for Lok Sabha and some MPs would be asked to contest in the Assembly polls.

Dalit Bandhu implementation would be expedited and 500 beneficiaries would be selected for each Assembly segment.Rao said that 98% Revenue related problems were resolved. If there were any minor problems, the Revenue Sadassulu would be conducted and they would be resolved, he said. “The government will resolve the remaining 2% revenue issues too shortly,” he said.

Atmeeya Sammelanams

Rao directed the party leaders to conduct day-long “Atmeeya Sammelanams” in all the Assembly segments. The Ministers should attend those meetings. Mingle with the people and stay in your segments, Rao directed the party MLAs. He said that a majority of the sitting MLAs would be declared as party candidates in the next elections. There would be only minor changes, he said.

“We will win 95 Assembly seats again,” Rao averred. He sa-id that he would resume his district tours and conduct public meetings in the next 10 months.

No early polls

KCR made it clear that Assembly polls would be conducted as per schedule

No sitting legislator would be denied party ticket, he added

Sources said KCR, referring to the probe into Poachgate, hinted that more suspects could be arrested soon

