T-AIM invites AI startups to third cohort of Revv Up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM) is inviting applications to the third cohort of the Revv Up startup acceleration program sponsored by the government of Telangana. Early-stage startups working in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are eligible to apply.

Revv Up, which began its first cohort with 42 startups in August last year, provides exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with the government and relevant industries. The second cohort comprising 38 startups, was held in March this year. Under the initiative, startups receive mentorship, technology, and IP support from industry experts as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI at their core.

From the nearly 15 startups that have interacted with the government of Telangana to explore ‘proof of concept’ opportunities, a few of them were in advanced discussions for pilot deployments. More than 40 startups had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to more than 35 investors. They have either received funding or are on the verge of being financed.

Exclusive opportunities

Revv Up, which began its first cohort with 42 startups in August last year, provides exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with the government and relevant industries. The second cohort comprising 38 startups, was held in March this year.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM) is inviting applications to the third cohort of the Revv Up startup acceleration program sponsored by the government of Telangana. Early-stage startups working in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are eligible to apply. Revv Up, which began its first cohort with 42 startups in August last year, provides exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with the government and relevant industries. The second cohort comprising 38 startups, was held in March this year. Under the initiative, startups receive mentorship, technology, and IP support from industry experts as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI at their core. From the nearly 15 startups that have interacted with the government of Telangana to explore ‘proof of concept’ opportunities, a few of them were in advanced discussions for pilot deployments. More than 40 startups had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to more than 35 investors. They have either received funding or are on the verge of being financed. Exclusive opportunities Revv Up, which began its first cohort with 42 startups in August last year, provides exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with the government and relevant industries. The second cohort comprising 38 startups, was held in March this year.