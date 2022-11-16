Home States Telangana

T-AIM invites AI startups to third cohort of Revv Up

Under the initiative, startups receive mentorship, technology, and IP support from industry experts as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI at their core.

Published: 16th November 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM) is inviting applications to the third cohort of the Revv Up startup acceleration program sponsored by the government of Telangana. Early-stage startups working in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are eligible to apply.

Revv Up, which began its first cohort with 42 startups in August last year, provides exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with the government and relevant industries. The second cohort comprising 38 startups, was held in March this year. Under the initiative, startups receive mentorship, technology, and IP support from industry experts as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI at their core.

From the nearly 15 startups that have interacted with the government of Telangana to explore ‘proof of concept’ opportunities, a few of them were in advanced discussions for pilot deployments. More than 40 startups had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to more than 35 investors. They have either received funding or are on the verge of being financed.

Exclusive opportunities
Revv Up, which began its first cohort with 42 startups in August last year, provides exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with the government and relevant industries. The second cohort comprising 38 startups, was held in March this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission AI
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp