Home States Telangana

TSRTC loses 20 lakh bus pass holders in eight years

The TSRTC issues concessional bus passes to general passengers, NGO workers, PHC staff, students, journalists, and dialysis patients.

Published: 16th November 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). ( File Photo)

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has lost as many as 20 lakh bus pass holders over the last eight years, with many passengers refusing to avail the pass in the wake of high fares. The total number of bus pass holders in 2014-15 in the Greater Hyderabad region was 44.48 lakhs, then it dropped each year consistently and stood at 24.13 lakh in 2021-22. Over the last three years alone, the number came down by 12 lakh.

The TSRTC issues concessional bus passes to general passengers, NGO workers, PHC staff, students, journalists, and dialysis patients. Among all these categories, the number of general pass holders and students slumped the most. Even though the number of students has been increasing in the State each year, the number of students who avail the bus passes has plummeted by 3 lakh since 2014.For instance, the bus-pass fare for students travelling up to 12 km increased from Rs 245 in 2014 to Rs 900. This has affected a large number of students, who now cannot afford to avail the passes.

The general bus passes’ tariff has gone up from Rs 950 to Rs 1,150; for Metro Express, it increased from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,300; for Metro Deluxe, the price was hiked from Rs 1,185 to Rs 1,450; for Pushpak and MMTS-RTC combo service, the fare rose from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 and from Rs 1,090 to Rs 1,350, respectively.

“The hike in bus pass fares is the main reason why passengers prefer alternate means. Even many students and employees, who earlier used to travel by bus, now use metro trains. Students are suffering due to the steep rise in the price of concessional bus passes,” said GSR Chaitanya, a transport researcher.

Bus fares were increased almost twice as the transport utility had been facing losses. The corporation buses use nearly six lakh litres of diesel per day, and the price of bulk HSD oil, which was Rs 84.75 per litre last December, went up to Rs 118.73 per litre this March. The increased fuel cost has put a huge financial burden on the corporation, which is already reeling under a severe financial crisis. The corporation is currently suffering an estimated loss of Rs 5 crore daily, an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC Bus pass holder
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp