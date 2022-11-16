TSRTC loses 20 lakh bus pass holders in eight years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has lost as many as 20 lakh bus pass holders over the last eight years, with many passengers refusing to avail the pass in the wake of high fares. The total number of bus pass holders in 2014-15 in the Greater Hyderabad region was 44.48 lakhs, then it dropped each year consistently and stood at 24.13 lakh in 2021-22. Over the last three years alone, the number came down by 12 lakh.

The TSRTC issues concessional bus passes to general passengers, NGO workers, PHC staff, students, journalists, and dialysis patients. Among all these categories, the number of general pass holders and students slumped the most. Even though the number of students has been increasing in the State each year, the number of students who avail the bus passes has plummeted by 3 lakh since 2014.For instance, the bus-pass fare for students travelling up to 12 km increased from Rs 245 in 2014 to Rs 900. This has affected a large number of students, who now cannot afford to avail the passes.

The general bus passes’ tariff has gone up from Rs 950 to Rs 1,150; for Metro Express, it increased from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,300; for Metro Deluxe, the price was hiked from Rs 1,185 to Rs 1,450; for Pushpak and MMTS-RTC combo service, the fare rose from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 and from Rs 1,090 to Rs 1,350, respectively.

“The hike in bus pass fares is the main reason why passengers prefer alternate means. Even many students and employees, who earlier used to travel by bus, now use metro trains. Students are suffering due to the steep rise in the price of concessional bus passes,” said GSR Chaitanya, a transport researcher.

Bus fares were increased almost twice as the transport utility had been facing losses. The corporation buses use nearly six lakh litres of diesel per day, and the price of bulk HSD oil, which was Rs 84.75 per litre last December, went up to Rs 118.73 per litre this March. The increased fuel cost has put a huge financial burden on the corporation, which is already reeling under a severe financial crisis. The corporation is currently suffering an estimated loss of Rs 5 crore daily, an official said.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has lost as many as 20 lakh bus pass holders over the last eight years, with many passengers refusing to avail the pass in the wake of high fares. The total number of bus pass holders in 2014-15 in the Greater Hyderabad region was 44.48 lakhs, then it dropped each year consistently and stood at 24.13 lakh in 2021-22. Over the last three years alone, the number came down by 12 lakh. The TSRTC issues concessional bus passes to general passengers, NGO workers, PHC staff, students, journalists, and dialysis patients. Among all these categories, the number of general pass holders and students slumped the most. Even though the number of students has been increasing in the State each year, the number of students who avail the bus passes has plummeted by 3 lakh since 2014.For instance, the bus-pass fare for students travelling up to 12 km increased from Rs 245 in 2014 to Rs 900. This has affected a large number of students, who now cannot afford to avail the passes. The general bus passes’ tariff has gone up from Rs 950 to Rs 1,150; for Metro Express, it increased from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,300; for Metro Deluxe, the price was hiked from Rs 1,185 to Rs 1,450; for Pushpak and MMTS-RTC combo service, the fare rose from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 and from Rs 1,090 to Rs 1,350, respectively. “The hike in bus pass fares is the main reason why passengers prefer alternate means. Even many students and employees, who earlier used to travel by bus, now use metro trains. Students are suffering due to the steep rise in the price of concessional bus passes,” said GSR Chaitanya, a transport researcher. Bus fares were increased almost twice as the transport utility had been facing losses. The corporation buses use nearly six lakh litres of diesel per day, and the price of bulk HSD oil, which was Rs 84.75 per litre last December, went up to Rs 118.73 per litre this March. The increased fuel cost has put a huge financial burden on the corporation, which is already reeling under a severe financial crisis. The corporation is currently suffering an estimated loss of Rs 5 crore daily, an official said.