Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar invites suggestions on boosting GSDP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is focusing on enhancing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in industry and Information Technology sectors. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar chaired a meeting on formulating strategies for enhancing the GSDP in these sectors was held at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Somesh Kumar said that the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, regulatory environment, skilled human capital, industrial infrastructure and policy support and proactive outreach has resulted in the State attracting an investment of Rs 7.57 lakh crore and providing additional employment to 3.14 lakh people during the last eight years.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to suggest key measures for improving the GSDP which would enable more investment by the private sector and create more jobs. He wanted the officials to identify action points which the department can take up and also suggest policy changes in the regulatory framework which would improve the ranking of the State in Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living indexes.

Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan informed that the government has identified textiles, electronics, IT&ITES, aerospace and defence, automobile, life sciences, food processing, MSME, mining and logistics sectors which have huge potential to rope in private investment as well as create jobs.

Similarly, furniture, toy manufacturing, digital entertainment, emerging technologies and green hydrogens are some other sectors on which the government is focusing as priority sectors.Narsing Rao, the principal secretary to the chief minister, Special Chief Secretaries Rajat Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Rani Kumudini and Adhar Sinha, principal secretaries, secretaries and other officials were present in the meeting.

HYDERABAD: The State government is focusing on enhancing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in industry and Information Technology sectors. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar chaired a meeting on formulating strategies for enhancing the GSDP in these sectors was held at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Somesh Kumar said that the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, regulatory environment, skilled human capital, industrial infrastructure and policy support and proactive outreach has resulted in the State attracting an investment of Rs 7.57 lakh crore and providing additional employment to 3.14 lakh people during the last eight years. The Chief Secretary asked the officials to suggest key measures for improving the GSDP which would enable more investment by the private sector and create more jobs. He wanted the officials to identify action points which the department can take up and also suggest policy changes in the regulatory framework which would improve the ranking of the State in Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living indexes. Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan informed that the government has identified textiles, electronics, IT&ITES, aerospace and defence, automobile, life sciences, food processing, MSME, mining and logistics sectors which have huge potential to rope in private investment as well as create jobs. Similarly, furniture, toy manufacturing, digital entertainment, emerging technologies and green hydrogens are some other sectors on which the government is focusing as priority sectors.Narsing Rao, the principal secretary to the chief minister, Special Chief Secretaries Rajat Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Rani Kumudini and Adhar Sinha, principal secretaries, secretaries and other officials were present in the meeting.