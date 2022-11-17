Home States Telangana

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar invites suggestions on boosting GSDP

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to suggest key measures for improving the GSDP which would enable more investment by the private sector and create more jobs.

Published: 17th November 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar makes a point during the meeting on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is focusing on enhancing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in industry and Information Technology sectors. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar chaired a meeting on formulating strategies for enhancing the GSDP in these sectors was held at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Somesh Kumar said that the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, regulatory environment, skilled human capital, industrial infrastructure and policy support and proactive outreach has resulted in the State attracting an investment of Rs 7.57 lakh crore and providing additional employment to 3.14 lakh people during the last eight years.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to suggest key measures for improving the GSDP which would enable more investment by the private sector and create more jobs. He wanted the officials to identify action points which the department can take up and also suggest policy changes in the regulatory framework which would improve the ranking of the State in Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living indexes.

Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan informed that the government has identified textiles, electronics, IT&ITES, aerospace and defence, automobile, life sciences, food processing, MSME, mining and logistics sectors which have huge potential to rope in private investment as well as create jobs.

Similarly, furniture, toy manufacturing, digital entertainment, emerging technologies and green hydrogens are some other sectors on which the government is focusing as priority sectors.Narsing Rao, the principal secretary to the chief minister,  Special Chief Secretaries Rajat Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Rani Kumudini and Adhar Sinha, principal secretaries, secretaries and other officials were present in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Secretary Gross State Domestic Product
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp