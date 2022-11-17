ED grills Talasani’s cousins over FEMA violations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday questioned the cousins of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav regarding their alleged connection to the casino activities of operator Chikoti Praveen in Nepal. The agency also served notices on TRS MLC L Ramana and Medak District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman Cheeti Devender Reddy asking them to appear for questioning.

Earlier in July, the ED raided eight places in Hyderabad and one in Andhra Pradesh connected to Praveen and his aide Madhav Reddy and reportedly came across several instances of violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).As many as 100 people, who were taken to Nepal by Praveen to partake in gambling activities, are reportedly under the ED scanner while officials are preparing to serve more notices.

Sources said Talasani Mahesh Yadav and Dharmender Yadav appeared for questioning at the ED office in Adarsh Nagar of Hyderabad. Suspecting their involvement in hawala transactions to raise money for casino operations in Nepal, the sleuths questioned the duo for eight hours.They are likely to appear for further questioning on Thursday when officials will continue their inquiry into the alleged FEMA violations and money laundering.

The ED has also noted the names of others who allegedly expressed interest to raise money illegally and gamble in casinos situated in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.The names of these people came up during the interrogation of Praveen when sleuths asked him the names of prominent personalities whom he had taken to foreign countries for his ‘famous casino parties’.The ED is looking to summon these persons for questioning to find out the extent of Praveen’s alleged gambling syndicate and FEMA violations.

More in the net

As many as 100 people under ED scanner for partaking in gambling with help of Chikoti Praveen

TRS MLC L Ramana and Medak DCCB chairman Cheeti Devender Reddy summoned for questioning

