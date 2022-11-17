Home States Telangana

On tantrik’s say, parents tonsure girl for intercaste marriage

Meanwhile, Madhu lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday after which two police teams were constituted to trace the assailants.

Published: 17th November 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A man, Bhumaiah, reportedly abducted his daughter from the house of her husband and along with his wife, Jaya, tonsured her head on the advice of a tantrik (black magic practitioner) in Jagtial district allegedly in a bid to force her to change her mind after she married a youth from a different caste against their wishes. While the incident took place on Monday, it came to light only on Wednesday.

Javvaji Akshitha, who hails from Itikyala of Raikal mandal, entered into a relationship with Jakkuma Madhu, who hails from Balapalli of Jagtial Rural mandal. Knowing that her parents didn’t approve of their affair, she eloped with Madhu and got married on July 3. They have been living in Balapalli since then.

However, Bhumaiah was enraged over the development. Recently, he along with Akshita’s maternal uncle and a few others went to her residence in Balapalli and forcibly took her away after reportedly attacking Madhu’s family members. Meanwhile, Madhu lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday after which two police teams were constituted to trace the assailants.

Learning about the complaint, Akshitha’s parents exerted pressure on her to cut ties with her husband. However, despite their repeated attempts, she refused to heed their demands. When she did not listen to them, they approached a tantrik who advised them to tonsure her head saying that it would help them make her change her mind.

As advised, Bhumaiah and Jaya had Akshitha’s head shaved. They also warned her against being in touch with Madhu.Meanwhile, the police took Bhumaiah and Jaya along with others into custody. The investigation is underway.

Abducted by dad, kin

The woman’s father along with her maternal uncle and a few others went to her residence in Balapalli and forcibly took her away after reportedly attacking her husband’s family members.

TAGS
intercaste marriage Tantrik
