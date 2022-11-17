Telangana to spend Rs 1,571 crore on NIMS expansion

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the inauguration of eight medical colleges in the State and a few months after laying the foundation stone for three super-speciality hospitals, the Telangana government has disclosed plans to expand the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, by spending Rs 1,571 crore.

NIMS, which currently has around 1,800 beds, will have an additional 2,000 beds, including 500 ICU beds in 42 different wards. The decision to expand the hospital was taken as the number of patients is increasing and more departments and infrastructure is required.

The expansion of NIMS is also part of the State government’s plans to create 10,000 beds in super-specialty hospitals. This includes the 4,000 beds in Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the four corners of the city and 2,000 beds in Warangal super-specialty hospital.

At present, there are over 30 essential departments in NIMS along with academics, investigation and research. It was learnt that additional facilities, specialties, departments and infrastructure, which don’t find space in the current premises, will be added in the new building. Expansion is likely to take place in the government quarters available in Panjagutta Colony. “After careful examination of the proposal, administrative sanction was accorded to the tune of Rs 1,571 crore towards the NIMS expansion project,” an official statement said.

In this regard, the State has asked the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department to invite bids on item rate basis for the retrofitting works and on design build mode on turnkey basis (EPC mode) simultaneously for the new works as was permitted for the Warangal super-specialty hospital.

The orders said that the NIMS director was permitted to raise financial resources from banks/ financial institutions for meeting the cost of the project and also to engage SBI CAPS which is nodal agency for Telangana Super Specialty Hospitals Corporation Limited (TSSHCL) for debt syndication for the project.

Pending demand

Being one of biggest hospitals in the State, NIMS witnesses thousands of outpatients and inpatients and there has been a long pending demand for its expansion

