TSREDCO seeks lands to set up EV charging stations in Hyderabad

Around 28 lands belonging to TSIIC in Hyderabad are found to be suitable for establishing these charging stations.

TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy hands over a memorandum to IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao seeking allotment of lands for establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Hyderabad.

TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy asked the minister to give permission to set up charging stations in lands belonging to TSIIC, IT sector, T-Hub and T-Works in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad. Around 28 lands belonging to TSIIC in Hyderabad are found to be suitable for establishing these charging stations.

He said that if the Industries department allots those places, TSREDCO will set up DC fast charging centres under the National Clean Energy Programme in those areas. He expressed hope that this will be useful for creating infrastructure for electric vehicles in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said: “The State government is giving top priority to protection of environment. Special measures are already being taken to increase the use of electric vehicles and efforts are also on create awareness among the people on the subject. As part of this, for the first time in the country, the State government has made arrangements to host the Formula-E racing in Hyderabad.”
Meanwhile, 292 EV charging centres have already been set up in Hyderabad.

