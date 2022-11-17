Water project to meet drinking needs of 10 generations launched in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has launched a massive project to provide drinking water supply for the next ten generations besides reducing the financial burden on the Siddipet municipality. Officials are paying up to Rs 50 lakh in electricity bills every month for pumping water into water tanks in Siddipet town.

Drinking water is also becoming a problem in the town when there is a power outage. After noticing the situation, a new scheme has been designed to supply drinking water to all the wards of the town by allowing water to the water tanks in Siddipet town through gravity. Necessary works have also commenced to divert water from Mallannasagar project to Siddipet by gravity at a cost of around Rs 50 crore.

Officials said that a water pipeline (ring mainline) will be laid around the ring road being constructed in the town and through that pipeline water will be drawn from Mallannasagar by gravity and will be pumped to the overhead tanks. Officials said that by filling the overhead tanks, the electricity used for pumping drinking water would be reduced.Officials said that 10 Tmcft of water in Mallannasagar has been reserved for drinking water.

A treatment plant is being constructed to purify the water from Mallannasagar to Mongole of Kondapaka mandal and after purifying the water in this treatment plant, it will be pumped to the ground level balancing reservoir being constructed at Lakdaram village.

Municipal engineering officials said that water will be released from there to the ring main pipeline in Siddipet town. Water will be available in this ring main for 24 hours, and whenever there is a need, water would be allowed into the tanks. The current population of Siddipet town is 1.57 lakh and this water scheme has been designed in accordance with the population that will increase in the next 30 years.

Officials said that the ring-main (pipe line around the ring road) will be around 19-km long.Harish Rao recently laid the foundation stone for the construction of an overhead tank with a capacity of about 10,000 litres in the third ward of Siddipet under the water scheme.

