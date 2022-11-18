Home States Telangana

KCR asks R&B, PR depts to adopt admin reforms on road repair

CM for decentralisation of departments; directs officials to complete road repair works by 2nd week of December

Published: 18th November 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to invite tenders within a week and complete the repair works on the damaged roads across the State by the second week of December. During a review meeting with Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj officials held at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, Rao also directed the officials to decentralise the departments by adopting administrative reforms. 

 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
inspects the ongoing construction work 
on new Secretariat complex on Thursday

“One SE should be appointed for five to six Assembly segments and one CE for one territorial area. Engineers-in-chief should be introduced in R&B department,” he said.Rao directed the officials to take up repair works on roads which were damaged in the recent rains and floods. “All the roads in the State should be like mirrors,” he said.

Admin reforms

He said that the officials should discuss and prepare a draft on the administrative reforms and submit it to the Cabinet.As some roads in the State were damaged due to the tractors being run by the farmers, the Chief Minister directed the officials to educate the farmers on the issue and persuade them to not drive tractors on metal roads. The material required for the maintenance of roads should be prepared in Hyderabad, he said.

The R&B funds should be kept with DEEs, EEs and SEs  so that they need not come to Hyderabad frequently for the sanction of funds. This kind of decentralisation was implemented in Irrigation department, Rao said.Rao also reviewed the construction of super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad and Warangal.

Visits Secretariat

Later, the CM inspected the ongoing construction works of new Secretariat complex. He directed the officials to expedite the works and complete the construction by February, 2023. The officials informed the CM that 90 per cent works have already been completed.

