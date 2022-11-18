Liquor scam: ED to quiz five accused, auditor together

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate officials are preparing to interrogate Abhishek Rao, Vijay Nair, Sharath Chandra Reddy and Binoy Kumar who are allegedly involved in the infamous Delhi liquor scam.The sleuths of the ED also have summoned accused Arun Ramchandran Pillai and auditor Gorantla Butchibabu to appear before them on Friday.The agency is focusing on how the money was moved and used as a bribe in the Delhi excise policy which has since been scrapped. The agency also wants to inquire into who were the main players.

Earlier, the agency conducted searches at Arun Ramchandran Pillai’s residence, Butchibabu’s office, and his residence in Ashok Nagar. The agency also questioned them along with Vennamaneni Srinivas Rao who is also facing allegations in the Delhi liquor scam. After the arrest of Sharath Chandra Reddy and Binoy Babu, ED officials are interrogating Abhishek Rao and Vijay Nair who are in their custody. At the same time, the ED called Butchibabu, Arun Ramchandran Pillai, and is preparing to grill them in the presence of six other persons.

Butchibabu is the auditor of Robin Distributors which belongs to Arun Ramchandran Pillai and Abhishek Rao. The ED alleged that both directors had paid Rs 2.5 crore in bribes to officials in the liquor scam.The ED has alleged that Sharath Chandra Reddy and others of the southern cartel paid Rs 100 crore through Vijay Nair, and Indo Spirits, as the wholesaler, was recovering the payments made in advance. The agency wants to get details of the transactions by interrogating the accused in the case and others.

The ED has apprised the Special Court that Sharath Chandra Reddy conspired with others and facilitated the payment of kickbacks through Vijay Nair, which was at least Rs 64 crore. Armed with the reports of the confessions, the ED is going to fill the gaps in the scam which are linked to Abhishek Rao, Vijay Nair, Arun Ramchandran Pillai and Butchibabu.

