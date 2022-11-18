Modi and Shah panicking in face of Opposition unity, claims D Raja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Optimistic about striking a pre-poll alliance before the next Lok Sabha elections to take the BJP by its horns, CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday said that secular and regional parties have initiated steps to come together in the cause to “safeguard the Constitution and democracy”, and it has been creating panic among top BJP leaders.

“Forming an alliance is one of the reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are panicky. Look at the way Amit Shah and Modi are speaking, it’s clear that the BJP is jittery. In Gujarat, the BJP will be defeated and it will mark the beginning of the end of BJP rule,” Raja said.

Addressing a press conference after attending the CPI state council meeting here, Raja said that secular, democratic, regional and Left parties across the nation have been engaged in talks with common understanding after realising the grave threat posed by the BJP and RSS.

Alleging that the Constitution and democracy are under grave threat under the current dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raja, who was unanimously reelected CPI general secretary during the party’s 24th national congress, said, “Today, what is happening? People are becoming very agitated, there is growing anger and discontent against BJP and RSS. All secular, democratic, regional and Left parties should put up a strong collective fight by coming together to defeat BJP.”He made it clear that CPI would align with any like-minded party as per the local situation in any given State.

