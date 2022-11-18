Home States Telangana

Modi and Shah panicking in face of Opposition unity, claims D Raja

All secular, democratic, regional and Left parties should put up a strong collective fight by coming together to defeat BJP.

Published: 18th November 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

CPI national general secretary D Raja addresses the media in Hyderabad on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Optimistic about striking a pre-poll alliance before the next Lok Sabha elections to take the BJP by its horns, CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday said that secular and regional parties have initiated steps to come together in the cause to “safeguard the Constitution and democracy”, and it has been creating panic among top BJP leaders.

“Forming an alliance is one of the reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are panicky. Look at the way Amit Shah and Modi are speaking, it’s clear that the BJP is jittery. In Gujarat, the BJP will be defeated and it will mark the beginning of the end of BJP rule,” Raja said.

Addressing a press conference after attending the CPI state council meeting here, Raja said that secular, democratic, regional and Left parties across the nation have been engaged in talks with common understanding after realising the grave threat posed by the BJP and RSS.

Alleging that the Constitution and democracy are under grave threat under the current dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raja, who was unanimously reelected CPI general secretary during the party’s 24th national congress, said, “Today, what is happening? People are becoming very agitated, there is growing anger and discontent against BJP and RSS. All secular, democratic, regional and Left parties should put up a strong collective fight by coming together to defeat BJP.”He made it clear that CPI would align with any like-minded party as per the local situation in any given State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha election CPI general secretary D Raja BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp