Telangana: SIT summons BJP leader BL Santhosh over 'TRS MLAs poaching case'

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SIT investigating the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs has summoned BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh for questioning at 10.30 am on November 21.In its notice sent to the party office at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru, Investigating Officer B Gangadhar directed Santhosh to bring along the mobile phone that the accused contacted him on. The SIT has summoned Tushar Vellappally, Jaggu Swami, B Srinivas and BL Santhosh in the last two days.

According to sources, Santhosh’s name crops up in the recorded conversation between TRS MLA P Rohit Reddy and Ramachandra Bharathi, who is one of the accused in the case. The audio clip, in which the voice purportedly belonging to Bharathi says that he will share the names of the three other MLAs with Santhosh and he will come to the city if they are all ready. The voice says: “I, in fact, made Nandu sit with Santhosh directly to discuss this and hence there is no confusion about this. He openly said to proceed on this and he will take care of the rest.”

