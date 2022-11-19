Home States Telangana

Advocates’ stir over proposed judge shift paralyses work in Telangana HC

19th November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association on Friday walked into all courtrooms, asking the advocates present to leave in protest against the proposal of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer Justice Abhishek Reddy to the Patna High Court, to which they all obliged. Almost all courts closed due to the advocates’ boycott.

Later, members of the Association met and resolved to abstain from court work until the Collegium recalled its proposal. Association president Verose Raghunath expressed dissent on behalf of the entire advocates’ fraternity over Justice Abhishek Reddy’s proposed “untimely transfer”, terming it a “biased” decision. He alleged that the Telangana High Court was being targeted by the Supreme Court.

Further, Raghunath said that he, along with some other advocates, would leave for Delhi and meet the CJI on Saturday. They had already secured an appointment from the CJI’s office. He added that Advocates Associations in other States support them.

