Telangana starts online certificate verification

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education on Friday launched an online Student Academic Verification Service (SAVS) which has a database of approximately 20 lakh certificates of degree and above courses. The primary objective of the service is to provide instant, online and authenticated academic verification of students’ academic credentials. The service is provided in two formats - Instant and Full Verification.

Along with the SAVS, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy also launched the re-designed website of the TSCHE. Speaking on the occasion, chairman of TSCHE, Prof Limbadri explained that the SAVS helps curb the menace of fake certificates and provides employers access to quick verification of credentials of the candidates applying for jobs. Similarly, higher education institutions in the country and outside can check the certificates of candidates applying for admission in various courses.

Explaining how the online verification system comes in handy for law enforcement authorities to verify the suspected fake certificates and take necessary action, DGP M Mahender Reddy, advised the TSCHE authorities to integrate the data of all the universities into a single network/ database so that periodic data addition becomes automatic.

