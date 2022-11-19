Home States Telangana

Telangana starts online certificate verification

Similarly, higher education institutions in the country and outside can check the certificates of candidates applying for admission in various courses.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Stamp, Certificate, Approval

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education on Friday launched an online Student Academic Verification Service (SAVS) which has a database of approximately 20 lakh certificates of degree and above courses. The primary objective of the service is to provide instant, online and authenticated academic verification of students’ academic credentials. The service is provided in two formats - Instant and Full Verification.

Along with the SAVS, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy also launched the re-designed website of the TSCHE. Speaking on the occasion, chairman of TSCHE, Prof Limbadri explained that the SAVS helps curb the menace of fake certificates and provides employers access to quick verification of credentials of the candidates applying for jobs.  Similarly, higher education institutions in the country and outside can check the certificates of candidates applying for admission in various courses.

Explaining how the online verification system comes in handy for law enforcement authorities to verify the suspected fake certificates and take necessary action, DGP M Mahender Reddy, advised the TSCHE authorities to integrate the data of all the universities into a single network/ database so that periodic data addition becomes automatic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Sabitha Indra Reddy
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp