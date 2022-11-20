DLRL celebrates its 61st annual day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 61st annual day of the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad, a premier lab of the DRDO, was celebrated here on Saturday.

DLRL is a pioneer in the design and development of cutting-edge Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems for the armed forces and paramilitary services. Dr BK Das, Director General (Electronics & Communications Systems), DRDO, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Directors of DRDO labs, former directors of DLRL, and heads of production agencies attended the event.

