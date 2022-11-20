Home States Telangana

Five girl students in Telangana consume toilet cleaning liquid

The girls were caught after two males had entered their hostel.

Published: 20th November 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 06:33 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashsishkrishna, HP)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Five 10th standard girl students studying in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Girls Residential School in Arepally village in Warangal district consumed toilet cleaning liquid on Sunday morning.

Special Officer K Sudarshan Reddy said, "According to the school, two males entered the girls' hostel to celebrate one of their birthdays with the five girls. The hostel watchmen caught the boys and informed the warden and staff. The girls' parents were called the next morning. On seeing their parents, all five girls locked up themselves in the washroom and consumed toilet cleaner. When informed, the hostel administration shifted them to MGM Hospital, Warangal immediately."

When the incident came to light, School Coordinator G Ram Reddy contacted the doctors as well as the doctors about the girl students' health condition. He assured the parents that their treatment would be done by an expert medical team.

Speaking to Express, G Ram Reddy said that the girl students are safe and they are in observation in MGM Hospital. "We inquired about the incident in the hostel. We also enquired with the girl students to name the two outsiders. They said that the two were their friends," said Reddy.

