Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy, Manickam Tagore face Jagga fire over great exodus

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday found fault with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore for not focussing on people’s issues in the fight against the ruling TRS and the BJP-led government at the Centre. Also faulting the State leadership for not running the party in an “organised manner”, he said that leaders like him were finding it uncomfortable working in the Congress

Jayaprakash Reddy a.k.a Jagga Reddy is not the first leader to launch a scathing attack on Revanth and Tagore. Several seniors within Congress and those who have defected from the party have made similar accusations.

Addressing a press conference, the visibly agitated MLA pointed out that an executive committee meeting had not been conducted in the last four months. Nor were review meetings on the Munugode byelection defeat or the Bharat Jodo Yatra conducted.

On the TPCC chief’s reported plans to take out a padayatra, Jagga Reddy said that Revanth Reddy should first hold booth, village, mandal, block, constituency, district and state-level meetings in election year.

Stating that he wanted to save the party at this critical juncture, Jagga Reddy said that he had written a letter to the Congress high command demanding a complete revamp in the party to put it back on track.

Categorically stating that the system in Congress was not on the right path, he said that the Congress had the strength to come to power, but the decisions of the PCC president were not in the right direction. “We just cannot rely on anti-incumbency vote, doing nothing to win the trust of the people,” he asserted.

Taking strong exception to TPCC’s invitation to join a virtual meeting through the Zoom platform, Jagga Reddy said, “This is not a company, but a strong political party. Everybody should come together and discuss in the party headquarters on a regular basis. Zoom meetings won’t serve any purpose. I am saying this with anguish.”

Responding to Revanth finding fault with seniors behind the Munugode poll debacle, Jagga Reddy said, “Had the party even retained the security deposit, the TPCC chief’s group would have projected it as his success. Now that the party lost the deposit, Revanth publicly blamed party seniors.”

Commenting on Marri Shashidhar Reddy joining the BJP, he said: “Are this TPCC president, CLP leader and working president in deep slumber? What are they doing when important leaders like Marri Shashidhar Reddy are leaving? If people like him leave Congress, the party would be at a huge loss. The PCC president and the CLP leader should own responsibility for that. It is sad that the PCC leadership is not even attempting to make efforts to stop the leaders when they are on the verge of defection.”

