KCR failed as father and CM, says BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who met his party MP D Arvind and his family at the latter’s residence at MLAs Colony on Saturday, a day after the attack on his house, said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘failed’ as a father and as a chief minister, and that he was using his daughter TRS MLC K Kavitha as a pawn in politics.

He demanded that the chief minister take action against the police officers who failed to prevent the attack. Denying that Arvind used any objectionable language against Kavitha, Sanjay said that the ruling party leaders had no moral right to talk about respect for women, when the videos showed TRS workers hurling stones at the womenfolk inside the house of the MP.

Pointing at a broken pot containing a Tulsi plant and damaged pictures of gods and goddesses, the BJP leader wondered what the chief minister who claimed to be a true Hindu had to say about the incident.

“Arvind has only put forward his views in front of the people without using objectionable language. But how fair is it to attack his family members and the house? How are they involved? This clearly shows law and order deterioration in the State.”

On Kavitha claiming that BJP tried to lure her into the party, he said that when the party didn’t care about the chief minister, why would the party even consider his daughter.

When informed that he too could be served SIT notices in connection with the TRS MLAs poaching case, Sanjay said that they were not new to him, and that if he was served a notice, he was not going to wrap an ankle brace or sit on a wheel-chair like TRS leaders who, he said, were scared of the enforcement agencies.

He said that the culture of violence being promoted by the ruling party in the State was not right, even if BJP workers resorted to such attacks.

